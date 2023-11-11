PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PubMatic Trading Down 0.0 %

PUBM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,825. The stock has a market cap of $775.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $89,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 6,750 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $89,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $82,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,832 shares of company stock worth $722,896 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,529,000 after acquiring an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

