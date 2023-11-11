PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.
PulteGroup Trading Up 1.8 %
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
