PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. PURE Bioscience shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 9,900 shares traded.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

