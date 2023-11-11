PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PZ Cussons plc (OTC:PZCUY – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.23. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

PZ Cussons Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.43.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

