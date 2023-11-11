Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qiagen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qiagen Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Qiagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth $37,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.