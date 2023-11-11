Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Qualys Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $171.72 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $172.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.38. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $229,583.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,329.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,341 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,658. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

