Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$35.50 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on Quebecor from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$38.00.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.50. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$26.66 and a twelve month high of C$35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

