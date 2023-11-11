Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.57.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXT

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.77. Rackspace Technology has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Anthony C. Roberts bought 22,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,840.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,232 shares in the company, valued at $310,487.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.