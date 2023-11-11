RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Price Performance
Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.82.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of RADCOM
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RADCOM
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.