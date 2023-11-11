RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Price Performance

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. RADCOM has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $119.39 million, a P/E ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 0.82.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

About RADCOM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in RADCOM by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in RADCOM by 30.0% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

