RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.63 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RDNT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. RadNet has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth $256,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RadNet by 233.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

