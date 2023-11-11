Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of RAIFY stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.
Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Raiffeisen Bank International
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.