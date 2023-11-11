Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RAIFY stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

