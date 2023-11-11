Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Wedbush

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $2.87 on Friday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 44.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rallybio by 45.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rallybio by 312.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Rallybio by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

