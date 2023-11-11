Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.04. 122,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 65,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLYB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Rallybio from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rallybio from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Rallybio Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rallybio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rallybio by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Rallybio by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

