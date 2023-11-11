Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 35.2% in October

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the October 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,453,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 9,905.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.69.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid Micro Biosystems
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.