Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $234.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $218.82 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

