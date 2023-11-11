Rational Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 93.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $534.25 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $536.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.08 and a 200-day moving average of $463.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,795. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.24.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

