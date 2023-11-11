Rational Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $214.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

