Raymond James Cuts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $35.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. Flywire has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,269.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.