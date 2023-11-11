Raymond James Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Shares of RNG opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 903.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 941,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in RingCentral by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,316,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

