Raymond James Increases RB Global (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$78.00

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

RB Global stock opened at C$82.99 on Friday. RB Global has a 1 year low of C$68.80 and a 1 year high of C$93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.38.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.33%.

In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,600.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

