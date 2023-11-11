Raymond James Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $32.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after acquiring an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delek US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,099,000 after purchasing an additional 82,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

