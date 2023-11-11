Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 938,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE RYAM opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYAM

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.