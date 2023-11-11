Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,658 shares during the period. Ready Capital accounts for about 2.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Ready Capital worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ready Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 504,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 223,513 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth $162,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 55.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 917,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 325,773 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 61.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,126. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 60.25%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

