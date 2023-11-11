Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Ready Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 60.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ready Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

