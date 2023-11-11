Realty Income (NYSE:O) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 36.6% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

