Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
