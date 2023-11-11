Reviewing ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -9.74% -13.54% -5.83% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $154.08 million 5.50 -$65.90 million ($0.11) -34.27 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Big Cypress Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics.

73.6% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ADMA Biologics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 2 1 3.33 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.15%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

