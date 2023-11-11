Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $965.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after buying an additional 542,419 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after buying an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 122,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

