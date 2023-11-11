RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $27.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.05. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $5.93.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 31,971 shares of company stock worth $90,012 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

