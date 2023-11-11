Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,518 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $132,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,390 shares of company stock worth $11,831,013. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

