Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 17,690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,221,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

