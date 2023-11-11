Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,284 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Humana worth $126,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

NYSE:HUM opened at $493.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.47. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $558.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

