Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 42,767 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Activision Blizzard worth $130,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

ATVI stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

