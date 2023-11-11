Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $194,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $200.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average is $187.27. The company has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

