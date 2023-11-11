Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Moody’s worth $114,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,628,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,906 shares of company stock worth $6,221,739. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.4 %

MCO opened at $344.57 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $363.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

