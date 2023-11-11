Rhumbline Advisers Buys 10,230 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Ecolab worth $95,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 215.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.64.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

