Rhumbline Advisers Buys 330,871 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420,772 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 330,871 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $104,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.19.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

