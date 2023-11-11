Rhumbline Advisers Buys 58,572 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,572 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Crown Castle worth $109,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after acquiring an additional 457,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.