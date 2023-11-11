Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Marriott International worth $95,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $197.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.37 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

