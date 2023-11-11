Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Synopsys worth $129,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.7 %

SNPS stock opened at $518.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $520.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

