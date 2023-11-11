Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $123,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

