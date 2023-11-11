Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $118,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,633,652. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $64.21 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.