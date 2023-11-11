Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Charles Schwab worth $174,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after buying an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

