Rhumbline Advisers Has $101.79 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of IQVIA worth $101,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 23.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.29.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

