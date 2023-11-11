Rhumbline Advisers Has $104.50 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $104,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $419.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.35 and a 200-day moving average of $379.64. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.19 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.