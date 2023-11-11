Rhumbline Advisers Has $106.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $106,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $262.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

