Rhumbline Advisers Has $117.68 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of FedEx worth $117,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

