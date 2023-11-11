Rhumbline Advisers Has $119.73 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Northrop Grumman worth $119,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $463.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.37 and a 200-day moving average of $448.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $549.87.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $500.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

