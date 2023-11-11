Rhumbline Advisers Has $124.50 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,534,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $124,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

