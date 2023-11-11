Rhumbline Advisers Has $129.95 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $129,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

ORLY stock opened at $986.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $989.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $928.41 and a 200-day moving average of $932.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

